Kurdistan Region bans reusable razors in barbershops to prevent disease transmission

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, has banned the use of reusable shaving razors in barbershops to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. Barbershops are now required to use disposable razors instead.

Minister Barzanji issued the directive to health departments across the provinces and independent administrations within the Kurdistan Region.

He instructed supervision teams to ensure compliance with the new regulation, which mandates that disposable razors be used only once.

Furthermore, Minister Barzanji stipulated that the use of disposable razors must become a prerequisite for renewing the health licenses of barbershops.

This move aims to enhance hygiene standards and safeguard public health.