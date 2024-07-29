KRG Labour Minister criticizes Sulaimani security institutions over prison guard shortages

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Kwestan Mohamad, has criticized security institutions in Sulaimani for failing to provide adequate guards to monitor prisons, which recently resulted in the escape of a female inmate.

During a press conference at the Sulaimani Women's Correctional Facility, Minister Mohamad revealed that the Interior Minister had sent four requests to Sulaimani’s security institutions to provide guards and supervision for the prisons.

However, only the Adult Correctional Facility received oversight, while the Women and Youth Correctional facilities remained without adequate security.

“Unfortunately, here in Sulaimani, they have not complied with the orders and decisions of the Ministry of Interior,” Mohamad stated. “We have 61 prisoners and four detainees inside the women's prison alone, but only 17 enforcement officers, leaving no guards or security forces outside the prison.”

Addressing the recent escape of a 17-year-old female inmate from the Sulaimani Women's Correctional Facility, Mohamad explained that the girl had been in detention at her mother's request under Article 7 of the Family Code due to family and social problems.

Despite extensive searches by security forces, the girl has not been recaptured.

“We have formed an inquiry committee to investigate the negligence of the observers. Anyone found negligent will be severely punished,” Mohamad added.

The Minister reiterated her call to Sulaimani’s official institutions, urging them to address the shortage of prison monitoring staff to prevent further security lapses.