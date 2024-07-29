Kurdistan Region President to visit Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday, following an official invitation, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Kurdistan Region President Barzani is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, the president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, alongside other invited leaders and senior officials.

Reformist Pezeshkian became the 9th President of Iran after securing 53.7 percent of the votes in the second round of the 14th presidential election. A total of 30,530,157 votes were cast across approximately 59,000 polling centers nationwide, with Pezeshkian receiving 16,384,403 votes.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation crashed in East Azerbaijan province. The passengers included Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the governor-general of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Khamenei's representative Imam Juma'a, and several other officials.

Raisi was elected president of Iran in the June 2021 election and was the country's first hard-line president since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.