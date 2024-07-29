KRG Tourism Board chief calls for promotion of Kurdish music and art in tourist attractions

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Amal Jalal, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Tourism Board, urged tourist attractions on Monday to feature Kurdish music and art, emphasizing their importance in showcasing Kurdish culture and values.

"Tourism in the Kurdistan Region, despite its economic importance, also has a national dimension and is a powerful tool to introduce tourists to the history, identity, culture, and traditions of Kurdistan," Jalal stated.

She highlighted that music and paintings play a crucial role in presenting a nation's culture and customs to tourists. "Music with unique rhythms and original Kurdish poetry can become a bridge connecting tourists to Kurdistan. Paintings visually represent the country's fascinating natural scenery, historical events, and ancient monuments, offering tourists a glimpse into the beauty and diversity of activities in Kurdistan."

Jalal expressed concern over the current trend in tourist centers, where foreign music and art predominate. "After investigation, we found that most tourist centers in the Kurdistan Region broadcast foreign music and decorate their walls with paintings by foreign artists, which is incompatible with our strategic goal of preserving national identity and culture."

In her call to action, Jalal appealed to all tourist centers, including restaurants, hotels, and motels, to embrace their national and moral duty by promoting Kurdish music and art. "Introducing tourists to the unique nature, bright history, and ancient monuments of Kurdistan through the use of Kurdish songs and artwork by Kurdish artists."

She concluded by stating, "By broadcasting Kurdish music and decorating walls with pictures of our homeland, we will not only enrich the tourism experience but also strengthen our national identity and support local artists and their works."

Tourism in the Kurdistan Region has the potential to significantly boost the local economy and create numerous job opportunities. By emphasizing the unique cultural aspects of the region, such as Kurdish music and art, the tourism industry can attract visitors seeking authentic and enriching experiences. This approach not only enhances the overall tourist experience but also plays a vital role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Kurdistan.