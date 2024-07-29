Large fire breaks out in Sulaimani’s Sharbazher area

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A large fire erupted on Monday in the village of Tagarani, located in Sulaimani’s Sharbazher area. Civil defense teams, along with local residents, controlled the blaze.

In a related incident, Ismail Taha, Director of Forests of Raparin, informed Kurdistan24 that four individuals had been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the forest in Qaladze. Taha revealed that a video captured the suspects igniting the blaze, which destroyed over 3,000 pine trees.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to combat the fire and prevent further damage.

The fire has had a devastating impact on the local community, leading to the destruction of valuable natural resources and wildlife habitats. Residents are grappling with losing their livelihoods, as many rely on the forest for sustenance and income. Additionally, the environmental damage poses long-term challenges to the area's recovery and ecological balance.