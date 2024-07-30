Landslides caused by heavy rains kill 24 and bury many others in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains in southern India have killed 24 people, and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said Tuesday, with rescue operations being hampered by bad weather.

The landslides hit hilly villages in Kerala state’s Wayanad district on early Tuesday and destroyed away many houses and a bridge. Rescuers were working to pull out people stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered due to blocked roads and unstable terrain.

At least 24 bodies have been found so far, state Health Minister Veena George said.

“We are trying every way to rescue our people," she said.

Television visuals showed rescue workers making their way through mud and uprooted trees to reach to those who have been stranded.

Authorities mobilized helicopters to help with rescue efforts and Indian army was roped in to build a temporary bridge after landslides destroyed a bridge that linked the affected area.

India’s weather department has put Kerala on alert as the state has been lashed by incessant rains. Downpours have disrupted life for many, and authorities closed schools in some parts Tuesday. More rains are predicted through the day.

Kerala is prone to heavy rains, flooding and landslides. Nearly 500 people were killed in the state in 2018 in one of the worst floods.

India regularly has severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, but often cause extensive damage.

Scientists say monsoons are becoming more erratic because of climate change and global warming.