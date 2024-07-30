Follow up report, Land-granting Scheme from KRG’s PM to Pensioners

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The pensioners who are entitled to the land-granting scheme, have been given two weeks to fill out applications, so to gain a piece of land according to the terms and conditions. Pensioners in Sulaimani province, headed to the allocated services, gaining the applications and have started filling out the land-granting applications on Tuesday.

The services of assisting the pensioners are provided by the Kurdistan Regional Government through bankers and relevant organizations. All the frequently asked questions and requirements would be responded to by the staff at the designated agencies.

The process of handing out land applications to pensioners in Sulaimani already began for who visit the allocated services. Majority of staff members have been assigned to respond and provide information to inquiries.

An elderly female employee who called Fatima, works in a school in Sulaimani. “It’s 44 years I work in the school; I have never benefited from any schemes and I rent a home” Mrs. Fatima said hoping to be granted a piece of land.

“I served for 34 years and 9 months, I have been retired since 2014. I have not received any land yet, I hope to get one”. Ali Mustafa another pensioner stated in an interview arranged by Kurdistan 24.

More than 60,000 pensioners are registered at the Sulaimani Directorate of Pensions, for about 30,000 are still alive.

The Finance Director of the Sulaimani Directorate of Pensions Sara Hama Najib stated "Every pensioner who is still alive will able to obtain a piece of land, if they never benefited from any previous land-grating schemes from the government, and they must declare that in the form in the Declaration Section."

