3900 tons of Smaq grown in Akre

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 understood from the Akre Governor’s statement that 3000 and 900 tons of Smaq have been grown for year 2024.

The Governor of Akre Dr. Dilawar Bozo confirmed in a statement to Kurdistan 24, Tuesday, July 30, “3.5 million Smaq trees grew in Akre, in comparison to last year, the number increased.”

It is obvious that this year extra 30000 trees have grown.

After harvesting, the crop gets sold to the domestic market retailers, as well as exported abroad.

Bozo underlined "The distinctive feature of Akre’s smaq is that it has more sour-lemon taste than the rest of the region. Also, its color is different,"

Smaq is grown from the plant-trees in a cool circumstance in the highlands of Kurdistan Region. It is used as one of the ingredients in cooking, especially in the traditional Kurdish dishes. It is edible freshly and cooked.

There are different colors of smaq: white, red, brown, and darker or lighter grades, according to the area it’s grown in.

White smaq is the most expensive type, its value ranges from 8,000 to 9,000 dinars per a kilogram.

It is believed that the smaq which produced in Akre is on demand, and it’s exported to the United States because of it is quality and taste.