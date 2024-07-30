Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani invited officially to attend Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran on Tuesday July 30th , attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed Iranian president.

The Region’s President who leads the Kurdistan Regional Government’s delegates arrived in Tehran, and later in the evening are attending the ceremony of inaugurating President Masoud Pezeshkian. Swearing-in ceremony starts at 18:00 p.m. the Tehran’s local time.

Iranian newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian is the nineth president of Islamic Republic of Iran. It’s decided that more than 70 international delegations and 600 Iranian and global media networks will attend the inauguration ceremony.

According to the law 121 in the Iranian constitution, the presidential appointing ceremony is an open event, held at the parliament session, before the presence of judiciary head and the members of the committee of supervision.

Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani was officially invited by the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony for the newly elected and appointed president Masoud Pezeshkian.

On July 28th , swearing-in ceremony was arranged by law 110, article 9 in the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and a large number of Iranian officials from both reformers and traditionalists attended.

In the Iranian constitution, it’s obligatory for the newly elected president to form and introduce his cabinet of ministers to the parliament within only two weeks.