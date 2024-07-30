Anti-Narcotics agency seizes methamphetamine, arrests six in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region's anti-narcotics agency has successfully seized one kilogram of methamphetamine and arrested six individuals involved in drug distribution. The operation, conducted over two days, was the result of extensive investigation and coordination with the security investigation judge.

According to the agency's statement released on Tuesday, the operation not only led to the apprehension of a dangerous gang but also resulted in the confiscation of a drone used in drug trafficking activities, several firearms, grenades, and counterfeit dollars.

The arrested suspects are currently under investigation and will be prosecuted under the Anti-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The agency reiterated its commitment to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and security of the region.

The Kurdistan Region has ramped up arrest and confiscation efforts in a bid in recent years to crack down on the spread of narcotics.

Drug trafficking and use have seen a surge in Iraq, particularly in recent decades.

The Kurdistan Regional Government in mid-October of 2023 held a Conference on Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in the presence of several faith community leaders, security officials, and regional and Western diplomats to discuss the issue.