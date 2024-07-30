Kurdistan Region President meets Turkish Foreign Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic encounter, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President, as confirmed by a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and strengthening Turkey's relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors. President Barzani and Minister Fidan also addressed recent regional developments and other pressing matters of mutual concern.

This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to foster stability and collaboration in the region, reflecting a proactive approach to diplomacy amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.