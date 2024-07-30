Politics

Kurdistan Region President meets Turkish Foreign Minister

Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (left) during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan, July 30, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Hakan Fidan Turkey-Kurdistan Region relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic encounter, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President, as confirmed by a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and strengthening Turkey's relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors. President Barzani and Minister Fidan also addressed recent regional developments and other pressing matters of mutual concern.

This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to foster stability and collaboration in the region, reflecting a proactive approach to diplomacy amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (left) shaking hands with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan, July 30, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
