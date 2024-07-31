PM Masrour Barzani expresses condolences, support following Indian landslide

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the recent landslide in India.

He also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's support for the people and government of India during this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic news of the landslide in Wayanad, India. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Prime Minister Barzani stated in a post on the X social network.

The KRG stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of India in this difficult time. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 30, 2024

The landslide in the Indian city of Wayanad occurred on Tuesday morning, claiming at least 30 lives and leaving dozens injured.