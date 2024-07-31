PM Masrour Barzani commemorates anniversary of the Barzani genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On the solemn anniversary of the Barzani genocide, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivered a poignant message, honoring the victims of the Ba'ath regime's brutal campaign.

The genocide of the Barzanis marked the beginning of a series of tragic events, including the Anfal campaigns in Garmian and Badinan, chemical attacks on Halabja, and further acts of genocide throughout Kurdistan.

On this day, we honor the memory of the Barzani victims of genocide under the previous Ba’athist regime. pic.twitter.com/0mJRY4Ky9x — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 31, 2024

"The Barzan region has always been a center of revolution, uprising, and struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish nation," Prime Minister Barzani stated.

He highlighted the region's history of enduring numerous attacks, including destruction, burning, and genocide, while maintaining an indomitable spirit of resistance. "To this day, the Barzan region remains a hub for defending the national rights and demands of the Kurdish people," he affirmed.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) commitment to seeking justice for the victims. "The KRG has consistently insisted that the families of the victims of the former Iraqi regime must be compensated in a decent manner," he reiterated, stressing the importance of acknowledging and addressing the past atrocities.

On this day of remembrance, Prime Minister Barzani extended his tribute to the broader Kurdish community, particularly the people of Erbil and its surrounding areas, who courageously supported the victims of the Barzani genocide.

"We honor the martyrs of the Barzanis and all the martyrs of Kurdistan and will always remember them," he said, expressing profound respect and solidarity.

The anniversary serves as a stark reminder of the resilience and unity of the Kurdish people in the face of historical adversities.

Prime Minister Barzani's message underscores the ongoing commitment to preserving the memory of the victims and advocating for justice and compensation for their families.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's message is a call to honor the past while continuing to fight for the rights and recognition of the Kurdish people, ensuring that the sacrifices of the martyrs are never forgotten.

You can read the full text of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's statement below:

On the anniversary of the genocide of the Barzanis, we honorably commemorate all the victims of the racist campaign by the Ba'ath regime who faced the most inhumane crimes of ethnic cleansing. This tragic event marked the beginning of other Anfal campaigns in Garmian and Badinan, chemical attacks on Halabja, and genocide in other parts of Kurdistan.

The Barzan region has always been a center of revolution, uprising, and struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish people. Consequently, it has endured many attacks of destruction, burning, and genocide. However, the enemies have never succeeded in destroying the spirit of resistance. To this day, the Barzan region remains a hub for defending the national rights and demands of the Kurdish people.

Throughout its constant meetings with the federal government, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has consistently insisted that the families of the victims of the former Iraqi regime must be compensated in a decent manner.

On this solemn occasion, we pay tribute to the people of Kurdistan in general, and the people of Erbil and its surroundings in particular, who bravely came to the aid of the victims of the Barzanis.

We honor the martyrs of the Barzanis and all the martyrs of Kurdistan and will always remember them.

Masrour Barzani

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government

July 31, 2024