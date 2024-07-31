Severe rains, landslides ravage Indian tea plantations, claiming over 150 lives

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Persistent heavy rains and strong winds severely hindered rescue operations on Wednesday for survivors of landslides that devastated Indian tea plantations, resulting in at least 150 fatalities, predominantly laborers and their families.

The southern coastal state of Kerala has been pummeled by days of intense monsoon rains, with road blockages into the Wayanad district disaster zone further complicating relief efforts.

The destruction of the sole bridge connecting the hardest-hit villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai forced rescue teams to use a makeshift zipline to transport bodies across raging floodwaters.

Many who initially escaped the landslides were swept away by a nearby river that had overflowed, according to volunteer rescuer Arun Dev, who spoke to AFP at a hospital treating survivors. "Those who escaped were carried away along with houses, temples, and schools," he reported.

Senior police officer M.R. Ajith Kumar told AFP that around 500 people had been rescued since the landslides struck early Tuesday morning. "We have recovered over 150 bodies so far," he stated. "There are still extensive areas to be searched to find any remaining survivors."

Wayanad, known for its sprawling tea estates, depends on a large workforce of laborers for planting and harvesting. Several brick-walled row houses built for seasonal workers were engulfed by a powerful surge of brown sludge as the laborers and their families slept.

Other structures were coated with mud as the landslide's force scattered cars, corrugated iron, and other debris across the disaster site.

"Surviving catastrophic debris flows is very difficult," said Dave Petley, an earth scientist from Hull University, to AFP. "The early morning timing when people were asleep and the flimsy structures offering little protection exacerbated the situation."

More than 3,000 people are currently in emergency relief camps across Wayanad district, according to the state government. State chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reported that 572 millimeters (22.5 inches) of rain fell in the two days leading up to the landslides. Kerala's disaster agency warned of further rain and strong winds on Thursday, predicting additional damage to vulnerable structures throughout the state.

Adverse Weather Conditions Hinder Relief Efforts

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently represented Wayanad in parliament, was unable to visit the disaster area due to severe weather.

"Due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land," he said in a post on social media platform X. "Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time," he added.

Monsoon rains from June to September are crucial for replenishing water supplies and supporting agriculture, which is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia's nearly two billion people. However, they also bring regular destruction.

The frequency of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years, with climate change being a significant factor.

"Landslides are part of these climate-change-triggered heavy rainfall disasters," explained Kartiki Negi of the Indian environment think tank Climate Trends to AFP. "India will continue to experience more of these impacts in the future," she added.

Human activities such as damming, deforestation, and development projects have also exacerbated the damage. India’s deadliest landslide in recent decades occurred in 1998 when heavy monsoon rains triggered rockfalls that killed at least 220 people and buried the village of Malpa in the Himalayas.

Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Expresses Condolences and Support Following Indian Landslide

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the recent landslide in India. He also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's support for the people and government of India during this challenging time.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic news of the landslide in Wayanad, India. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Prime Minister Barzani stated in a post on the X social network.

"The KRG stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of India in this difficult time," he added.

The disaster in Kerala underscores the urgent need for effective disaster management and mitigation strategies to protect vulnerable communities in regions prone to natural calamities.

