Global reactions to killing of hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Hamas said Wednesday its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration of the country's new president, and vowed the act "will not go unanswered".

The following are the reactions to the killing.

Russia Warns of Escalation

On Wednesday, Russia condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas, urging caution amid fears of escalating Middle East tensions. Haniyeh was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, Iran.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denounced the act as a "completely unacceptable political assassination," warning that it could heighten regional instability.

Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that the assassination would negatively impact mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration of security in the region.

Turkish and Syrian Condemnations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the assassination, describing it as "perfidious" and an attack on the Palestinian cause. Erdogan expressed his sorrow over Haniyeh's death and denounced the act as an attempt to undermine Palestinian resistance and intimidate Palestinians.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry labeled the attack a "shameful assassination" and criticized it as a violation of international norms.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the killing as "blatant Zionist aggression," warning that it could exacerbate regional tensions and lead to further violence.

Iranian and Palestinian Reactions

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel, stating that the killing of Haniyeh on Iranian soil warranted a severe response. Khamenei emphasized Iran's commitment to seeking revenge and defending its sovereignty.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, despite being a rival of Haniyeh, labeled the assassination as "cowardly" and called for Palestinian unity in the face of Israeli actions. Abbas urged patience and resilience among Palestinians.

Responses from Qatar, China, and Regional Allies

Qatar, where Haniyeh was based, condemned the strike as a "heinous crime" and a "dangerous escalation." The Qatari Foreign Ministry criticized the attack as a breach of international law that could destabilize the region further.

China's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the incident and condemned the assassination, calling for restraint and adherence to international norms.

Hamas allies in the region, including Hezbollah and Yemen's Huthi rebels, rallied in support of Haniyeh, vowing that his death would strengthen resistance against Israeli and Western influences.

Hezbollah described Haniyeh as a courageous leader who opposed Zionist occupation, while the Huthi rebels and Taliban also expressed their condolences and condemned the killing.

The international community remains on high alert as the repercussions of Haniyeh's assassination continue to unfold.