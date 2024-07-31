KRG delegation engages in U.S. International Visitor Leaders Program (IVLP)

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Treefa Aziz, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) representative to the United States, welcomed government spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani and a delegation of spokespeople from several KRG ministries and institutions.

In a statement, Aziz highlighted the significance of the delegation's participation in the American International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). “Aziz appreciated the delegation’s involvement in the IVLP program and emphasized its importance, particularly since the ninth cabinet has prioritized communications and media to effectively convey the government’s message and services to the public,” the statement read.

The participation in the IVLP program is expected to enhance the delegation's understanding of communication and media issues, providing them with valuable insights that will benefit their work upon returning to the Kurdistan Region.

The spokespeople expressed their genuine satisfaction with the opportunity to participate in the IVLP program, noting that it will further refine their skills and expertise.

In response, Treefa Aziz offered her full support and best wishes to the delegation, expressing confidence in their successful participation.

Additionally, the US Consulate in Erbil announced that 11 representatives from various KRG ministries and institutions will travel to the United States this week to take part in the IVLP.

The program aims to familiarize participants with the U.S. government's approach to managing media relations and how information is disseminated at federal, state, and local levels.

The US Consulate stated that this initiative is “an essential part of our ongoing efforts to enhance media freedom in the Kurdistan Region and to strengthen the regional government's relationship with the media.”