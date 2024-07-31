Training, Domestic Violence against Women and Family

Security

Capacity Building Intensive Training about Domestic Violence against Women and Family -Erbil branch (Photo: Directorate of Combating the Domestic Violence against Women and Family)
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate of Combating the Domestic Violence against Women and Family -Erbil branch, in a cooperation procedure by the end of this month, with INTERSOS service, and in collaboration with the Kurdistan Social Syndicate, ran a 2-day Capacity Building Intensive Training for the social workers in schools in Erbil.

The first day of the training, the Police Colonel Safin Tahir who is the Head of the Managerial Service of the Domestic Violence against Women and Family -Erbil branch, focused on the importance of trainings and workshops, coordination and joint work with all the relevant departments to lessen violence and running community awareness campaigns in the society.

He pointed out the cooperation between DV related departments, social services and education curriculum in schools.

Domestic Abuse against women. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The trainer Pairaw Anwar emphasized the regulations and law dealing with the family domestic abuse and violence No. 8 Year 2011 and its role in decreasing the violence.

The role of the social workers in reducing the violence in schools was highlighted by University Lecturer Khatab from Salahaddin University, on the second day of the training.

On that very last day, the Head of the Media and Communications Department in Directorate of Combating Domestic Violence against Women and Family Major Karwan Jamil, presented an informative discussion on online violence-abuse and explained many related subjects to the main issue to the participants.

Furthermore, the training ended with attendees’ feedback, comments and questions regarding the topic and all other related respects to the domestic abuse.

