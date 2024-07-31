Iranian chamber of commerce opens exhibition in Erbil

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – The Iranian Chamber of Commerce from Qazvin Province inaugurated its first exhibition in Erbil on Wednesday, showcasing products from a range of participating companies and factories.

Kamal Muslim, the Kurdistan Region Minister of Trade and Industry, highlighted the significance of the exhibition, noting it is the first of its kind for the Qazvin Chamber.

The event aims to introduce Iranian products and facilitate communication between Iranian and Kurdistan Region businesses.

Minister Muslim emphasized that the exhibition provides a valuable opportunity for local citizens to explore the offerings of participating Iranian companies.

He noted that the event is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and foster economic, commercial, and social development between the two regions.

The exhibition follows a recent visit by a delegation from the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce to the Kurdistan Region Importers and Exporters Union in Erbil.

The delegation, comprising 50 companies from various sectors, expressed interest in participating in the Erbil International Fair.

Rasul Haji Omar, head of Union of Importers and Exporters of Erbil Branch, confirmed that the delegation sought commercial coordination with the union, which expressed a willingness to collaborate.

Mahdi Abdian, head of the International Chamber of Commerce of Qazvin Province, revealed that over a third of Qazvin’s products are exported to the Kurdistan Region.

Abdian highlighted that, over the past 15 years, 50% of Qazvin’s exports have been to Iraq, with 70% of those going to the Kurdistan Region.

He also detailed the industrial landscape in Qazvin, noting the presence of 21 industrial complexes, 3,740 industrial establishments, and 1,050 companies involved in agriculture, flowers, and fisheries.

Additionally, Qazvin produces 60% of Iran's cleaning materials, 50% of tiles and ceramics, and 50% of Iranian raisins and olives.