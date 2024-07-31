Kurdistan Region's President, Iranian Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly meet in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the second day of his visit to Tehran, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly, on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting focused on discussing Iran's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the internal situations within Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader region. Both parties exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Kurdistan Region President Barzani and Speaker Ghalibaf emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region across all sectors.

They underscored the need for enhanced regional cooperation to maintain security and stability.

The meeting also included President Barzani's delegation: Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President; Rebar Ahmad, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region; and Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region. Various issues of mutual interest were discussed during the session.