ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – On July 31st, Dozens of farmers protested in Mishkhab town which is within the Najaf Governorate border. The farmers gathered protesting the reducing volume of water which is needed for growing rice. They expressed their worries about cutting back water and the decision will harm the seasonal agricultural plan.

Mishkhab town is known for a famous type of rice that is called Ambar. This town is ​​375 Km2, locates 30 kilometers to south of Najaf province.

Many serous issues were reported in the past to the local authority for example rodents and mice attacks to the agricultural fields, especially in the rice growing fields, and stagnant water problem too.

It is understood that the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture decided to decrease ​​rice cultivation in the town due to the Tigris and Euphrates impoverished rivers.

That decision from the Ministry, expected to apply all over Iraq, therefore growing ​​rice reduces to 150,000 dunams across Iraq state.