Economy

Dozens of farmers protested in Mishkhab town

Many serous issues were reported in the past to the local authority for example rodents and mice attacks to the agricultural fields, especially in the rice growing fields, and stagnant water problem too.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Farmers in al-Mishkhab protesting, Najaf governorate.
Farmers in al-Mishkhab protesting, Najaf governorate.
Kurdistan Farmers al-Mishkhab Najaf Ambar Rice Water Crisis

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – On July 31st, Dozens of farmers protested in Mishkhab town which is within the Najaf Governorate border. The farmers gathered protesting the reducing volume of water which is needed for growing rice. They expressed their worries about cutting back water and the decision will harm the seasonal agricultural plan.

Mishkhab town is known for a famous type of rice that is called Ambar. This town is ​​375 Km2, locates 30 kilometers to south of Najaf province.

Many serous issues were reported in the past to the local authority for example rodents and mice attacks to the agricultural fields, especially in the rice growing fields, and stagnant water problem too.

It is understood that the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture decided to decrease ​​rice cultivation in the town due to the Tigris and Euphrates impoverished rivers.

That decision from the Ministry, expected to apply all over Iraq, therefore growing ​​rice reduces to 150,000 dunams across Iraq state.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive