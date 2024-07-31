Iraqi national security advisor warns of regional war following deadly attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Wednesday, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji stated that recent attacks in Jurf al-Sakhar, including the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, indicate a deliberate strategy to incite widespread conflict in the region.

These attacks are clear "evidence of the existence of a blatant plan to drag the region into an open war with dire consequences," Araji wrote on the social platform X.

ندين ونستنكر بأشد العبارات الجريمة التي طالت كوكبة من ابطال الحشد الشعبي في منطقة جرف النصر وجريمة اغتيال القائد اسماعيل هنية وقصف الضاحية دليل واضح بوجود مخطط مفضوح لجر المنطقة الى حرب مفتوحه لاتحمد عقباها . — قاسم الاعرجي (@qassimalaraji) July 31, 2024

“We condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the crime that targeted a group of heroes of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Jurf al-Nasr area. The crime of assassinating Commander Ismail Haniyeh and the bombing of the suburb is clear evidence of the existence of a blatant plan to drag the region into an open war with dire consequences,” the statement read.

The airstrike on the 47th Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi) Brigade in Babylon province resulted in the deaths of four Iraqi Hezbollah fighters. This incident has provoked a strong reaction from some Shiite leaders, who have called for the immediate expulsion of US forces from Iraq. Concurrently, the “Axis of Resistance” has requested an urgent meeting of the leaders of the Resistance Coordination Front.

Early Wednesday morning, Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in an attack at his residence in Tehran, adding to the escalating tensions.

The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation posing a significant threat to regional stability.