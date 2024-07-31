Regional Customs' swapping job posts

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – As advised by the official sources, swapping and appointing new staff members in some of the governmental sector’s departments took place.

Kurdistan 24 understands that on Wednesday July 31st, Jawhar Mahmud has been appointed as the General Manager Deputy of the Kurdistan Regional’s Customs.

While in Haji Omaran, that locates on the Kurdistan Region and Iranian borders, as it is known of the International Gateway Border, Hemn Mustafa Saeed has been allocated temporarily to the Managerial position of the Haji Omaran’s Customs of the Kurdistan Region.

It is decided that the newly Interim Manager of Haji Omaran’s Customs Hemn Mustafa Saeed to take the office next week.