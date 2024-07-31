Politics

Regional Customs' swapping job posts

It is decided that the newly Interim Manager of Haji Omaran’s Customs to take the office next week
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Jawhar Mahmud (L) and Hemn Mustafa Saeed (R). (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Haji Omaran Customs General Manager Deputy of the Kurdistan Region’s Customs Jawhar Mahmud Interim Manager Hemn Mustafa Saeed

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – As advised by the official sources, swapping and appointing new staff members in some of the governmental sector’s departments took place.

Kurdistan 24 understands that on Wednesday July 31st, Jawhar Mahmud has been appointed as the General Manager Deputy of the Kurdistan Regional’s Customs.

While in Haji Omaran, that locates on the Kurdistan Region and Iranian borders, as it is known of the International Gateway Border, Hemn Mustafa Saeed has been allocated temporarily to the Managerial position of the Haji Omaran’s Customs of the Kurdistan Region.

It is decided that the newly Interim Manager of Haji Omaran’s Customs Hemn Mustafa Saeed to take the office next week.

