Flights continue between Erbil and Beirut amid regional turmoil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Despite regional tensions, flights between Erbil and Beirut continue as usual, according to Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport. In a statement to Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, Hoshyar confirmed that 13 flights between the two cities operate weekly.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi dispelled rumors of flight suspensions between Baghdad and Beirut, affirming that services between Iraq and Lebanon remain uninterrupted.

However, Lufthansa has suspended flights to Beirut until July 30 due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. The airline announced that it had canceled three flights to Beirut International Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to FlightRadar, Turkish Airlines also canceled two flights to Lebanon on Sunday night. Turkish SunExpress, Greek Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and Middle East Airlines have also canceled several flights to Beirut International Airport.

The flight suspensions follow a deadly rocket attack on a sports stadium in Majdal Shams, northern Golan Heights, on Saturday night, which killed 12 and injured at least 42 others, most of them minors.

In response, Israeli officials blamed Lebanese Hezbollah and vowed retaliation. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered strikes on Hezbollah positions and weapons depots in southern Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cutting short his visit to the United States, declared that Hezbollah was responsible for the massacre in Majdal Shams and warned of severe repercussions.