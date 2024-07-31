Trial of man who shoved tube passenger in Oxford Circus Underground in London  

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The homeless male who is 24 years old pushed Tadeusz Potoczek, 61, onto the tracks at Oxford Circus Underground station in central London, has been found guilty of attempting murder, on july 31st 2024.

The CCTV footage showed that the homeless who is called Brwa Shorsh shoved the stranger who was making his way back home from work.

The stranger survived an imminent death, as he was helped back up to the platform by another passenger.

The driver of the oncoming train gave his statement at the hearing in the court “if he had been on the track a few seconds later, he would have been killed".

The Inner London Crown Court heard the defendant’s statement too “I felt angry after 3 women, on that day laughed at me and Potoczek gave me a dirty look”

The Kurdish homeless Brwa admitted “of the action, scary, but not intending to kill’. According to the British media network that incident happened on February this year, in London's busiest tube in the underground station.

Defence Counsel Tim Brown stated at the court “it is clear that the defendant, who was seen smiling in the dock throughout the trial, had shown no remorse for his actions.”

Mr Justice Kelleher told Shorsh: "You have been found guilty of attempted murder, which is a very serious offence, and a long prison sentence will follow."

According to the court hearing record, Shorsh was asked why he would push a complete stranger, he replied “He made me angry and I hated him."

However, Shorsh apologized for such action, and emphasized he didn’t intend to kill Potoczek, nor he is a murderer. But in a last split second Brwa divulged “I wanted revenge.”

Shorsh will be sentenced on September 26th 2024.