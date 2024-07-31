Politics

Kurdistan Region Presidency condemns killing Hamas leader

“We strongly condemn the targeting of Ismail Haniyeh, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, while he was a guest in Tehran. We view this dangerous development with grave concern,” the statement added.
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced in a statement on Wednesday that they condemn the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau.

The statement also added that “Any further escalation of the situation threatens the peace and stability of the entire region, potentially leading to even more severe consequences.”

Haniyeh was born in 1962. He became the Prime Minister of Palestine in Gaza following Hamas's victory in the legislative elections in 2006. Before this, he served as an aide to Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas. He was assassinated on Wednesday morning.

