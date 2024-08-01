KRG approves measures to resolve issues with rented municipal properties

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism has announced the resolution of longstanding issues concerning rented properties, following the approval of new terms and conditions by Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

On July 28, 2024, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni issued an official letter (No. 752) to the Tourism Board, all general directorates, municipalities, provincial development planning directorates, and autonomous administrations.

This directive outlines the new conditions and procedures to address and resolve problems associated with municipal properties.

The accumulation of municipal properties over recent years has posed significant challenges.

The newly approved measures aim to alleviate these issues and provide substantial benefits to tenants, promoting a more efficient and effective management of rented municipal properties across the region.