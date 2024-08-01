Political analyst praises Ninth KRG cabinet for citizen-centric projects

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, August 1, 2024, political observer Hassan Jabari highlighted the distinguishing feature of the ninth Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) formation: its unwavering commitment to serving citizens through its projects.

"This government, as it presented its agenda in parliament from the beginning, is committed to implementing projects without discrimination between provinces and regions," Jabari told Kurdistan 24.

He emphasized that the current administration's actions reflect more than just rhetoric. "What we see in the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government is not just words," Jabari noted. "The visit of the Prime Minister's Office is important to closely follow up on projects, including the construction of the 100-meter road in Sulaimani, which is an important and strategic project."

Jabari further mentioned that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has pledged to execute several other projects during his meetings with various segments of society. "People can see that the agenda presented by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is being implemented point by point," he said.

Strategically, the ninth cabinet formation has aimed to serve citizens comprehensively, from building dams to distributing salaries. This administration demonstrates a strong commitment to the well-being of its people, making it a government that genuinely cares about its citizens.