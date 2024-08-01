Kurdistan Region deposits federal share of non-oil revenues for April

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, August 1, 2024, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the deposit of the federal treasury’s share of the Kurdistan Region’s non-oil revenues for April into the federal Ministry of Finance’s bank account.

According to a statement received by Kurdistan 24, the General Directorate of Accounts within the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy transferred a total of 74 billion, 844 million, and 532 thousand dinars to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The funds were deposited into the Central Bank of Iraq’s Erbil branch.

The deposited amount corresponds to the federal treasury’s portion of the Kurdistan Region's non-oil revenues for the month of April 2024.

This transfer is part of the ongoing financial arrangements between the KRG and the federal government to manage revenue distribution and ensure fiscal compliance.