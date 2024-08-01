Economy

Kurdistan Region deposits federal share of non-oil revenues for April

The funds were deposited into the Central Bank of Iraq’s Erbil branch. This transfer is part of the ongoing financial arrangements between the KRG and the federal government to manage revenue distribution and ensure fiscal compliance.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
The building of Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance and Economy. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
The building of Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance and Economy. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Non-Oil Revenue Handover KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy Central Bank of Iraq General Directorate of Accounts Federal Ministry of Finance

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, August 1, 2024, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the deposit of the federal treasury’s share of the Kurdistan Region’s non-oil revenues for April into the federal Ministry of Finance’s bank account.

According to a statement received by Kurdistan 24, the General Directorate of Accounts within the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy transferred a total of 74 billion, 844 million, and 532 thousand dinars to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The funds were deposited into the Central Bank of Iraq’s Erbil branch.

The deposited amount corresponds to the federal treasury’s portion of the Kurdistan Region's non-oil revenues for the month of April 2024.

This transfer is part of the ongoing financial arrangements between the KRG and the federal government to manage revenue distribution and ensure fiscal compliance.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive