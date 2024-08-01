Economy

Iraq partners with British company to develop Kirkuk oil fields

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani oversaw the signing of the comprehensive oil memorandum, which involves the Ministry of Oil and British Petroleum (BP).
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iraq and British Petroleum Company. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iraq and British Petroleum Company. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Kirkuk Kirkuk Oil Iraqs Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani British Petroleum Iraqs Ministry of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding with British Petroleum (BP) to enhance the development of oil fields in Kirkuk. The agreement, signed on Thursday, August 1, 2024, aims to boost investment and production in the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani oversaw the signing of the comprehensive oil memorandum, which involves the Ministry of Oil and British Petroleum (BP).

The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, represented the Iraqi side, while BP CEO Murray Auchincloss signed on behalf of the British company.

The memorandum outlines plans for the rehabilitation and development of major oil fields in northern Kirkuk: Baba, Avana, Bay Hassan, Jambur, and Khabaz.

This collaboration is expected to enhance oil and gas production, further strengthening Iraq’s energy sector and fostering investment in the region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive