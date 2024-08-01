Iraq partners with British company to develop Kirkuk oil fields

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding with British Petroleum (BP) to enhance the development of oil fields in Kirkuk. The agreement, signed on Thursday, August 1, 2024, aims to boost investment and production in the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani oversaw the signing of the comprehensive oil memorandum, which involves the Ministry of Oil and British Petroleum (BP).

The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, represented the Iraqi side, while BP CEO Murray Auchincloss signed on behalf of the British company.

The memorandum outlines plans for the rehabilitation and development of major oil fields in northern Kirkuk: Baba, Avana, Bay Hassan, Jambur, and Khabaz.

This collaboration is expected to enhance oil and gas production, further strengthening Iraq’s energy sector and fostering investment in the region.