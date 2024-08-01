Politics

KRG welcomes Iraqi PM's decision to honor Yezidi genocide victims: KRG spox

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani speaking to Kurdistan24 in an interview. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani speaking to Kurdistan24 in an interview. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has expressed strong support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's decision to designate a day to honor the victims of the Yezidi genocide and all other victims of genocide. 

On Thursday, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced the government's approval of this significant step, highlighting the importance of remembrance and respect for the victims.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government welcomes the designation of August 3 every year by the Iraqi Prime Minister as a day of respect for the Yezidi Kurd victims and all victims of genocide," stated Hawramani.

He further detailed the Prime Minister's directive, stating, "According to the decision of the Iraqi Prime Minister, at 10 am on that day and every year, government offices, public places, markets, and streets will stand in silence to honor the souls of the victims."

This annual commemoration aims to acknowledge the immense suffering endured by the Yezidi community and other victims of genocidal atrocities, ensuring their memory is preserved and respected across the nation.

