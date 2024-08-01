Kurdistan Innovation Institute: A Hub for Local Creativity and Progress

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Institute of Innovation (IIK), an institution established under the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), is dedicated to fostering local innovative ideas and projects across various sectors, including technology, agriculture, IT, and health.

Kurdistan24 recently hosted the Director General of the Institute, Azad Najar, and the Head of Public Relations, Sharif Ahmad Abdullah, in a special program presented by Zhvan and Abd.

Azad Najar, the Director General, emphasized that the Institute is committed to serving local capabilities and welcomes all forms of innovation that benefit the public.

"We have received about 250 innovative ideas from inventors and project owners, of which 28 have been accepted and are currently being developed by the Institute," Najar revealed.

Among these 28 projects, approximately 10 belong to the Institute itself. These initiatives span various fields, including health, IT, and agriculture, all aimed at serving the people. Najar highlighted the Institute's ongoing efforts, stating, "We have weekly meetings and welcome any innovative ideas and projects to serve Kurdistan."

Najar also mentioned that the Institute's staff comprises Kurds with advanced capabilities, including members of the Kurdish diaspora, who bring a wealth of experience and innovation to the table.

Sharif Ahmad Abdullah, Head of Public Relations, noted that the submission and acceptance of projects at the Institute are not restricted by age, education level, or degree type. "We encourage people with creative ideas to use their minds in the service of innovation," Abdullah said. He emphasized the importance of courage for innovators to present their ideas and demonstrate their leadership and skills.

Abdullah reiterated that the Institute serves as a home for all Kurdish innovators with creative visions to contribute to Kurdish society. He pointed out that most submissions come from individuals with degrees, but those without formal qualifications are equally encouraged to participate, provided they have confidence in their ideas and show courage in innovation.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, during the opening ceremony of the Kurdistan Institute of Innovation, highlighted that the Institute's products and achievements align with the goals of the KRG, underscoring its significance as a private institution dedicated to progress and development.