Following Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s instructions, 13 bodies get returned to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The bodies of the migrants who their boat sank in the Italian coast, expected to be returned to Kurdistan Region on Friday August 2, 2024.

The capsized boat in Italian sea, dated back to June 2024, where dozens of migrants, Kurds were among, their lives were taken from them. The incident was thoroughly covered by the Italian coast guards and media reporters.

The bodies of 13 Kurdish migrants were found, which is expected to arrive in Erbil today, that is following a previous recommendation made by Kurdistan Region Government’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Following that tragic incident, the Kurdistan Regional Government immediately chased up and the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Ministry of Interior and Office of the Foreign Relations made a decision to facilitate returning bodies to the homeland.

A team was sent out by the Kurdistan Regional Government to Italy, in the purpose of making contacts with the officials and relevant departments in Italy, as well as to pay a visit to the scene where the tragic incident occurred in.

The Kurdistan Region Government’s representative in Italy visited the scene where the migrant’s boat sank in Lampedusa last month, June. Also they met up with the local authority’s officials, as well as visited the hospital where the survivors admitted to.

Kurdistan 24 covered the story and reported all actions taken at the time; the survivors were served with the necessary assistance, the team by Kurdistan Region Government took important actions, according to the guidelines, to search up for the missing people and return the found bodies to the region.

The teams were able to find 13 bodies following the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani’s instructions, would be brought back to the region.

Italian coast guards recovered 40 bodies, including 13 Kurds, eight from the south of Kurdistan (Kurdistan Region) and five were from the east of Kurdistan (Rojhalat).