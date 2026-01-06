Analysts Cite ‘Rebranding,’ Not Disarmament, in Iraq’s Militia Strategy

Analysts warn that Iraqi militias are "rebranding" rather than disarming to buy time against US and Israeli pressure. Meanwhile, Kata’ib Hezbollah warned the judiciary to stay out of politics.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Recent assertions by the Iraqi government regarding progress in "restricting weapons to the hands of the state" have been met with skepticism by security analysts, who argue that the maneuvering of Iran-backed factions represents a tactical delay rather than genuine disarmament. This assessment comes as powerful militia leaders issue new directives to the country’s judiciary and military command, complicating Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s efforts to assert federal sovereignty.

According to a commentary published on Monday, by The Defense Post, the narrative of state consolidation currently being promoted in Baghdad masks a calculated effort by armed groups to buy time amid rising regional and international pressure.

While Iraqi officials have touted dialogue with armed factions and imminent law enforcement as signs of a breakthrough, the analysis suggests these moves are part of a synchronized strategy by militia leaders to signal cooperation without surrendering actual power.

Heyrsh Abdulrahman, writing for The Defense Post, argues that while the rhetorical transfer of arms and court-approved gestures have been welcomed by some as a step toward restoring Iraqi sovereignty, a closer examination reveals a different picture.

"What is unfolding is not genuine disarmament," Abdulrahman wrote, but rather a sophisticated attempt to deflect scrutiny while maintaining the operational capabilities of the militias.

Militia Leadership Issues Warnings

Underscoring the continued assertiveness of these factions, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Kata’ib Hezbollah—one of the most prominent armed groups in the country—issued a statement on Tuesday outlining his group’s expectations for the Iraqi state.

In remarks that appeared to challenge the government’s monopoly on defense policy, al-Hamidawi called on security and judicial institutions to "distance themselves from getting involved in political disputes."

In the statement, released just hours after the analysis by The Defense Post, the Kata’ib Hezbollah leader emphasized that the involvement of military commanders and judges in political conflicts would have a "negative impact on their neutrality."

He insisted that these institutions must remain a "unifying umbrella" for the protection of citizens, a directive that stands in tension with the government’s efforts to bring all armed entities under the strict legal purview of the state judiciary.

Al-Hamidawi’s comments also addressed the composition of the country's defense apparatus.

He called for the building of "professional" security forces based on competence but simultaneously offered the "accumulated experience and expertise" of the "Resistance Front" to defend the country.

This offer to integrate the resistance's capabilities aligns with the concerns raised by The Defense Post, which noted that militia leaders often express conditional support for state authority while avoiding concrete commitments to surrender their independent arsenals.

The "Rebranding" of Factional Control

A central critique leveled in the commentary by The Defense Post concerns the mechanism of the proposed disarmament.

Militia factions have insisted that any handover of heavy weaponry would be made to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The factions argue that because the PMF was legalized by parliament, it constitutes a legitimate state institution.

However, Abdulrahman’s analysis contends that this claim obscures the reality of the PMF’s structure.

The organization is described not as an independent national force standing above factional interests, but as an umbrella entity dominated by the very militias now claiming compliance.

Many of these groups retain their own distinct chains of command, intelligence units, economic networks, and external loyalties, effectively operating within the PMF while maintaining autonomy from the Prime Minister’s direct control.

"Moving weapons from militias to an institution they themselves control is not disarmament. It is rebranding," Abdulrahman stated.

The commentary suggests that for true disarmament to occur, the state would need to dissolve factional chains of command and integrate individuals, rather than intact brigades, into the security forces—steps that are currently not underway.

External Pressures and "Global Lawlessness"

The timing of these developments is viewed as critical. The Defense Post reported that Baghdad has received warnings through regional and Western channels regarding the possibility of Israeli strikes on militia infrastructure. Simultaneously, United States security engagement with the Iraqi leadership has intensified.

Against this backdrop, the sudden flexibility regarding "disarmament" displayed by some factional leaders serves a specific strategic purpose: slowing escalation and complicating external decision-making. By signaling cooperation, these groups aim to absorb pressure without conceding their military leverage.

Al-Hamidawi’s Tuesday statement provided insight into the worldview driving this resistance to full disarmament. Citing what he termed "global lawlessness," the Kata’ib Hezbollah leader pointed to international events, specifically in Venezuela, as justification for maintaining a robust, independent defense posture.

He referenced "America's attacks" to seize energy resources in South America as a cautionary tale, arguing that this global reality requires Iraq to "develop a professional defense" capable of confronting major challenges.

This rhetoric reinforces the observation by The Defense Post that some factions frame their arms as ideologically non-negotiable.

By pointing to perceived American aggression abroad, militia leaders articulate a rationale for why the "Resistance Front" must retain its capabilities, regardless of the government's push for a state monopoly on violence.

The Role of the Judiciary and Politics

The relationship between the armed factions and the Iraqi judiciary remains another point of contention. The Defense Post noted that statements from Iraq’s judiciary praising militia leaders for cooperating with the rule of law have deepened the impression of "political theater."

For years, Iraqi courts have struggled to hold armed groups accountable for serious allegations, including assassinations, enforced disappearances, and the intimidation of activists.

Abdulrahman argued that the sudden invocation of legal authority is unlikely to reassure a public accustomed to impunity, noting that the parallel economies run by these groups continue to drain state resources.

Al-Hamidawi’s warning to judges to avoid political disputes adds another layer of complexity to this dynamic.

While the government attempts to use the judiciary to enforce the law on weapons possession, the militia leadership is explicitly advising the courts to steer clear of issues they deem political—a category that often includes the status of the "resistance" weapons.

Furthermore, the transition to political action, often cited by officials as the endgame for these groups, is dismissed by analysts as insufficient for stability.

The Defense Post highlighted that armed factions already sit in parliament, with dozens of lawmakers linked to militia groups. The commentary posits that because weapons have embedded themselves within the political process, elections alone cannot curb militia power without the dismantling of the underlying command structures and economic systems.

Conclusion and Warnings

The prevailing assessment from The Defense Post is that the current situation in Baghdad does not represent a breakthrough but rather a "pause carefully engineered to absorb pressure." The coordination of messages from militia leaders, combined with their calibrated timing, suggests a unified strategy to wait out the current period of scrutiny.

For Washington and its international partners, the commentary offers a stark warning: mistaking symbolism for progress carries significant risks.

Treating rhetorical compliance as genuine reform could reinforce the structures that have "hollowed out Iraqi sovereignty" for years. As Abdulrahman concluded, "stability built on postponement is not stability at all."

Meanwhile, al-Hamidawi concluded his statement by emphasizing the necessity of a "just and fully sovereign government" that possesses independent decision-making authority over the entire land and skies of the country.

However, with the definition of sovereignty differing vastly between the government, the international community, and the militia factions, the path to a unified Iraqi state remains fraught with contradictions.