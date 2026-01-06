Analyst Warns of Potential Escalation as Reports Emerge of U.S. Delta Force Near Iraqi Border

Analyst claims US Delta Force deployed to Iraq's borders for imminent action as militias refuse disarmament, citing Iran's influence and defying Baghdad.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A prominent political and military analyst has issued a stark warning regarding the security situation in Iraq, citing intelligence reports that suggest elements of the U.S. Army's elite Delta Force have been deployed to the country’s borders in anticipation of a significant military event.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Kazim Zubaidi stated that the same special operations unit credited with the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now positioned on the Syrian and Jordanian frontiers, signaling a potential escalation in Washington’s confrontation with Iran-backed armed groups.

Zubaidi’s comments come amidst a tense standoff between the Iraqi government and powerful militia factions operating under the banner of the "Resistance Front."

The analyst characterized the current dynamic as a "major confrontation with America," asserting that the refusal of these groups to disarm has placed the country in a perilous position. "If this problem is not resolved, Iraq will face wailing and mourning," Zubaidi told Kurdistan24.

According to Zubaidi, intelligence circulating within security circles indicates that U.S. forces are preparing for decisive action.

"Information has been circulated in intelligence reports stating that the US Delta Force... has arrived at the Iraqi border; the US special force is on the Syrian and Jordanian sides, so a major event will occur in Iraq very soon," he said.

The analyst linked this deployment directly to the refusal of the Resistance Front to lay down their arms, a stance he described as being dictated by external influence.

Zubaidi argued that the decisions of these armed groups are not autonomous but are driven by a "will that has been imposed upon them by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He noted that for these factions, weaponry has transcended its tactical utility to become a core component of their belief system. "This is their own statement, saying 'We are with Iran, and whatever they say, we will implement,'" Zubaidi explained, adding that the groups have proven through their actions that "the weapons in their hands are Iran's weapons."

The analyst’s assessment aligns with broader concerns regarding the efficacy of the Iraqi government’s disarmament efforts.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has repeatedly emphasized that weapons must be solely under the control of the state and that all military forces must answer to the Commander-in-Chief. However, Zubaidi pointed out that the militias have placed themselves in a "sensitive situation" by defying this national consensus.

"According to international laws, the weapons in the hands of the militias are outside the authority of the state and they must be punished," he stated.

The potential for U.S. military intervention was framed by Zubaidi not as speculation but as a stated policy intent.

He referenced recent comments by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, noting that the Pentagon has signaled its readiness to target both the infrastructure and the leadership of these groups if they persist in their defiance.

"If the Resistance Front continues to refuse laying down their weapons, America will attack the armed groups and their bases, and they will attack their leaders," the analyst warned.

This grim forecast follows a period of intense maneuvering in Baghdad, where analysts have expressed skepticism about the government’s claims of progress in reigning in the militias.

As reported by Kurdistan24 earlier on Tuesday, a commentary published by The Defense Post argued that the current narrative of state consolidation masks a calculated effort by armed groups to "rebrand" rather than genuinely disarm.

The Defense Post analysis, authored by Heyrsh Abdulrahman, contended that militia factions are using the cover of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to retain their capabilities while nominally complying with state directives.

By transferring heavy weaponry to the PMF—an institution they effectively dominate—rather than surrendering it to the regular army, these groups are engaging in what Abdulrahman described as "sophisticated attempt to deflect scrutiny."

The skepticism is reinforced by the defiant rhetoric of militia leaders themselves.

Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Kata’ib Hezbollah, issued a statement on Tuesday challenging the Iraqi judiciary and security establishment.

In remarks that appeared to push back against Prime Minister al-Sudani’s efforts, al-Hamidawi warned judicial institutions to "distance themselves from getting involved in political disputes," implying that any legal action against the militias’ arsenal would be viewed as a partisan attack.

Al-Hamidawi explicitly cited international events to justify his group’s posture, pointing to "global lawlessness" and recent U.S. actions in Venezuela as reasons why the "Resistance Front" must maintain its independent defense capabilities.

This worldview, which frames the militia’s weapons as a necessary bulwark against Western aggression, stands in direct opposition to the government's push for a state monopoly on violence.

Zubaidi’s warning about the Delta Force deployment suggests that the window for a political resolution may be closing.

With militia leaders like al-Hamidawi doubling down on their ideological commitment to armed resistance, and U.S. forces reportedly positioning for action on the borders, the analyst fears that Iraq is drifting toward a violent collision.

The "major event" he predicts would represent a significant escalation in the long-running proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran on Iraqi soil, potentially shattering the fragile stability the current government has sought to maintain.