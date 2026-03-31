Christian Alliance Calls for Unified National Discourse During Akitu Celebrations

Christian Alliance calls for unity and cultural preservation during Akitu, emphasizing rights, identity, and peaceful coexistence in Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid the revival of an ancient celebration rooted in Mesopotamian history, the Christian Alliance in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region has issued a call for unity, urging a consolidated national discourse grounded in shared identity and cultural preservation.

On Tuesday, the Polit Bureau of the Christian Alliance released a statement marking the arrival of Akitu, the Babylonian-Chaldean New Year, extending warm congratulations to the Chaldean and Assyrian people. The message drew on sacred texts, stating: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every activity under the heavens,” as it framed the festival as a symbol of light overcoming darkness and the renewal of nature.

The statement underscored that Akitu reflects a deeply rooted civilizational identity, noting that the ancestors of these communities authored the earliest chapters of human history in the land of “Beth Nahrain,” laying the foundations of science, law, and astronomy.

The Christian Alliance stressed that preserving this historical legacy is not only a cultural duty but also a political and national responsibility aimed at preventing the marginalization of this authentic component of society.

It further highlighted that its political vision is derived from Christian values based on love, justice, and peace. The Polit Bureau affirmed its commitment to defending the rights of all national and religious components without discrimination, with the goal of building a society where human dignity is protected.

In its statement, the Alliance called on members of the community to hold firmly to their roots, language, and culture, while also urging all political forces and academic figures to unite their ranks, emphasizing that the strength of this community lies in its cohesion.

The statement concluded with hope that the occasion of Akitu would mark a new beginning for reinforcing peace and stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider world.

Akitu celebrations last for 12 days, during which Christian communities in the Kurdistan Region mark the occasion through various cultural and social activities.