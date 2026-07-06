Macron Makes Historic Visit to Damascus, Backing Syria's Return to International Stage

Macron was welcomed at the airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. The French president is scheduled to remain in Syria until Tuesday.

6 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday for the first visit by a Western European head of state since Syria's new authorities took power in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to restore diplomatic ties with the international community.

Macron was welcomed at the airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. The French president is scheduled to remain in Syria until Tuesday.

Ahead of the visit, the French presidency said Macron would advocate for "a free, pluralist Syria that respects each of its components" while encouraging Damascus to play a constructive role in easing tensions across the Middle East.

The visit comes as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa continues efforts to rebuild Syria's international standing and revive the war-ravaged country's economy following the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The last French president to visit Syria was Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009, before Assad's violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011 triggered a civil war that claimed more than half a million lives and devastated much of the country's infrastructure and industry.

Syrian state news agency SANA described Macron's visit as "a pivotal step in the process of restoring Syria's international presence."

The visit follows Macron's decision in May 2025 to host Sharaa in Paris for the Syrian leader's first official visit to a European country, a diplomatic breakthrough that preceded Sharaa's subsequent trip to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Macron is accompanied by several leading French business figures, including CMA CGM Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade and TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, highlighting France's interest in expanding economic cooperation and supporting Syria's reconstruction.

Despite renewed diplomatic engagement, Syria continues to face security challenges. A deadly bombing at a Damascus café last week underscored the difficulties confronting the country's new authorities as they seek to reunify Syria after more than 13 years of civil war.