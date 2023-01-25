Balyozê Kanadayê: Sîstema perwerdehiya Iraqê wêran bûye

Hewlêr (K24) – Balyozê Kanada yê li Iraqê Gregory Galligan ragihand, sîstema perwerdehiya Iraqê wêran bûye.

Gregory Galligan li ser hesabê xwe yê Twitterê eşkere kir, perwerde mafekî mirovî ye, lê belê ji ber milmilanî û aloziyan, çend deh sal in ti veberhênanek di sektora perwerdehiyê de nehatiye kirin û sîstema perwerdehiyê wêran bûye.

Galligan destnîşan kir, divê hikûmeta Iraqê demildest veberhênanê di sektor û sîstema perwerdehiyê de bike, da ku hemû zarok ji perwerdehiyeke bi kalîteya bikind sûdmend bibin.

Education is a human right, but decades of conflict and under-investment have destroyed Iraq's education system. Immediate & sustained investments in education by the Government of #Iraq are desperately needed to ensure all children have access to quality education. #EducationDay