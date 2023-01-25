Siyasî

Balyozê Kanadayê: Sîstema perwerdehiya Iraqê wêran bûye

"Perwerde mafekî mirovî ye, lê belê ji ber milmilanî û aloziyan, çend deh sal in ti veberhênanek di sektora perwerdehiyê de nehatiye kirin."
Hewlêr (K24) – Balyozê Kanada yê li Iraqê Gregory Galligan ragihand, sîstema perwerdehiya Iraqê wêran bûye.

Gregory Galligan li ser hesabê xwe yê Twitterê eşkere kir, perwerde mafekî mirovî ye, lê belê ji ber milmilanî û aloziyan, çend deh sal in ti veberhênanek di sektora perwerdehiyê de nehatiye kirin û sîstema perwerdehiyê wêran bûye.

Galligan destnîşan kir, divê hikûmeta Iraqê demildest veberhênanê di sektor û sîstema perwerdehiyê de bike, da ku hemû zarok ji perwerdehiyeke bi kalîteya bikind sûdmend bibin.

 

