HABER MERKEZİ

2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı.

Bu yılki filmler arasında 14 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) filmi listeye damga vurdu. 2011’de The King's Speech filminin 11 adaylık rekorunu geçen film, I. Dünya Savaşı'nda cephede savaşan Alman bir askerin mücadelesini konu alıyor.

İşte 19 Şubat’ta sahiplerini bulması beklenen ödüllerin listesi:

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ YAPIMI FİLM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ YAPIMI FİLM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

EN İYİ BELGESEL

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ UYARLAMA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ (İNGİLİZ YAZAR, YÖNETMEN VE YAPIMCILAR)

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

EN İYİ CASTİNG (KADRO)

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

EN İYİ ÖZEL GÖRSEL EFEKTLER

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA ANİMASYONU

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA FİLMİ

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye