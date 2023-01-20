Sinema

2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı.
2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı.

Bu yılki filmler arasında 14 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) filmi listeye damga vurdu. 2011’de The King's Speech filminin 11 adaylık rekorunu geçen film, I. Dünya Savaşı'nda cephede savaşan Alman bir askerin mücadelesini konu alıyor.

İşte 19 Şubat’ta sahiplerini bulması beklenen ödüllerin listesi:

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ YAPIMI FİLM

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

EN İYİ BELGESEL

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ UYARLAMA

All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ (İNGİLİZ YAZAR, YÖNETMEN VE YAPIMCILAR)

Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion

EN İYİ CASTİNG (KADRO)

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale

EN İYİ ÖZEL GÖRSEL EFEKTLER

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA ANİMASYONU

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA FİLMİ

The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

 

