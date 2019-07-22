Berlin to hold ninth annual Kurdish Film Festival in August

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The ninth annual Kurdish film festival is set to take place from Aug. 1 to 7 in Berlin, Germany, with over 30 Kurdish cinematic films on screen at the event.

Mitosfilm, in cooperation with non-governmental organizations, has organized the festival since 2003. The event is widely recognized as one of the world’s most significant platforms for Kurdish filmmakers.

Husam Yousefy, one of the organizing members of the festival, told Kurdistan 24 the 2019 event would include 38 cinematic, documentary, and short films by directors from all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan.

“Their work will focus on the female perspective in Kurdish films,” Yousefy said. “This year’s festival features a film called ‘Girls of the Sun,’ which highlights Kurdish women’s role and courage in the fight against Islamic State militants.”

Numerous international filmmakers will present their work and exchange views with audience members during seminars at the week-long festival. There will also be podium discussions on the topic of Kurdish filmmaking, as well as readings and musical events.

Some of the themes in the films include the crisis of armed conflicts and the ongoing fight for freedom and peace in the Middle East.

The festival will also include a segment for children, displaying kids’ programs and short-films in both the Kurdish and German languages.

The ninth annual Kurdish film festival in Berlin presents an opportunity for intercultural exchange between German and Kurdish artists, with filmmakers sharing their experiences and representing Kurdistan from different parts of the world.

