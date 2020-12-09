Kidnapped Kurdish women were discovered in a prison during clashes between rival groups in Afrin, Syria in May 2020. (Photo: Social Media)

877 civilians arrested in Syria’s Afrin by Turkish-backed forces in 2020: Rights group
Displaced Iraqis transport their belongings in a truck. (Photo: AFP)
EU ‘deeply troubled’ by Iraq’s closure of displacement camp: Ambassador
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right), then Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, Dec. 5, 2016. (Photo: KRG)
US Secretary of State calls Iraqi Foreign Minister, as Ambassador meets senior Kurdish officials
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (right) announced that security forces had killed the Islamic State's "governor" or Iraq in a social media post on Thursday. (Photo: Social media/Archive)
Iraqi forces kill senior ISIS leader in Iraq: Prime minister
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) meets with Greek Ambassador to Iraq Leonidas Kontovounesios in Erbil, Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Agriculture, tourism lead talks in Erbil meeting between KRG PM, Greek diplomats
KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani greets US Ambassador in Iraq Matthew Tueller in Erbil, Jan. 28. 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Masrour Barzani says its ‘delightful’ that new US administration is ‘seasoned and informed’ about Iraq, Kurdistan Region
Attendees listen to KRG Health Minister Saman Barzanji's speech at the health conference in Erbil, Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/Kurdistan Parliament)
Kurdistan Region holds conference on COVID-19 vaccination strategy
The French Kurdish reporter, Allan Kaval, recently won France’s top journalist prize for his work in northeast Syria. (Photo: Arte)

Kurdish journalist wins France’s top journalism award
  December 9 2020
Iraqis demonstrate against the arrest of journalists and activists. (Photo: Archive)

Forces in southern Iraq arrest reporter, photographer for Kurdistan Region media outlet
  January 9 2021
Czech Republic delivers six tons of medical equipment to Kurdistan Region

Disputes, arrests over school curriculum in northeastern Syria

Kurdish students attend class at a school in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Issam Abdallah)

KRG delegation returns to Baghdad ‘next week’ to continue talks: statement

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during a meeting with the KRG delegation, Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Turkish-backed groups shell Syria's Tal Rifaat enclave, killing three civilians

Syrian government troops attack Kurdish forces in Qamishlo

Kurdish pop star NOURI opens show for New Zealand’s largest band

Coalition airstrikes kill 7 ISIS militants on outskirts of Kirkuk, Erbil

Two local female politicians abducted and killed in northeast Syria

Suspected ISIS attack leaves 11 PMF fighters dead, 12 injured in Iraq’s Salahuddin
Businesses in historic Erbil bazaar feel impact of economic downturn amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dana Gas to boost natural gas investment in Kurdistan Region: statement

KRG Board of Investment establishes three new directorates to boost investment opportunities, reduce bureaucracy

Genel Energy, DNO oil companies witness decline in production amid COVID-19

Iraq says it is taking measures to maintain electricity supply ahead of summer season
auther_image

Shahriar Sheikhler

Good oil, bad oil, it’s Baghdad’s issue
Read
An employee works in an oil field in Iraq. (Photo: Archive)
auther_image

Majida S. Ismael

Devolution of power without a robust accountability system will weaken Kurdistan Region
Read
The Iraqi and Kurdistan Region flag fly side by side. (Photo: Archive)
auther_image

Modernization of higher education in Kurdistan

Saqi Barzani

Saqi Barzani

Read
auther_image

Peace journalism and Turkey's anti-Kurdish rhetoric

Halima Galali

Halima Galali

 Read
auther_image

Can Hollywood, Bollywood help with the COVID-19 crisis?

Laurie Mylroie

Laurie Mylroie

 Read
Interview

John Bolton: US must continue support for Kurds, keep strong presence in region

Amb. John Bolton.

Amb. John Bolton, who served as Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser until resigning in September 2019, during an interview with Kurdistan 24.
Iraq in ‘existential’ economic situation, finances worse than 2005: Finance Minister

Iraq’s newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Allawi, in an exclusive interview with AFP, announced that Iraq, economically, is in an existential condition that its financial situation is worse than the post-2003 liberation.

Iraq's Minister of Finance Ali Allawi speaks during an interview at his residence in the capital Baghdad, on June 22, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets eyes on 'many more years' after breaking scoring record

Iraq to issue stamp in honor of beloved footballer who died from COVID-19

Iraqi football icon Ahmed Radhi dies at 56 due to COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo sets eyes on ‘many more years’ after breaking scoring record

Iraq to issue stamp in honor of beloved footballer who died from COVID-19

Iraqi football icon Ahmed Radhi dies at 56 due to COVID-19
COVID-19: Suspected new variant detected in Kurdistan Region

COVID-19: Suspected new variant detected in Kurdistan Region
Iraq’s Council of Ministers. (Photo: Archive)

Iraq shutters land borders, bans travel amid new COVID-19 strain
kurdistan_image

Kurdista Rregion

Infected
105,839
Recovered
96,340
Active Case
6,035
Dead
3,464
iraq_image

Iraq

Infected
616,259
Recovered
586,327
Active Case
16,914
Dead
13,018
word_image

World

Infected
101,441,979
Recovered
73,325,790
Active Case
25,928,938
Dead
2,184,283
Life style

PHOTOS: A glance at wildlife in the Kurdistan Region's Garmiyan
  5 Months
Life style

PHOTOS: Tea shop in Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani dates back nearly five decades
  1 Years
Life style

PHOTOS: Erbil holds candlelight vigil for assassinated Iraqi security expert
  6 Months
The 16 suspects accused of the attacks, Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Police)

Erbil announces arrest of 16 suspects in New Year's Eve attack on tourists
  26 Days
The French Kurdish reporter, Allan Kaval, recently won France’s top journalist prize for his work in northeast Syria. (Photo: Arte)

Kurdish journalist wins France’s top journalism award
  1 Months
AUK holds first international conference on interior design
  2 Months
Photo Story

PHOTOS: 'Kurdish ninjas' maintain Japanese practice despite freezing cold


  11 Days
A group of ninja fighters practices their art in the snowy Mount Hassan Beg in Erbil province's Soran district. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

PHOTOS: Man lives with seven snakes in Sulaimani

16 Days


  16 Days
Kaiwan Kamaran pictured with his snakes. (Photo: Kurdistan 24/Dana Hama Gharib)

PHOTOS: Over six decades of Kibbeh-making in Erbil

1 Months


  1 Months
Mam Sayid Kamal prepares his famous Kibbeh. (Photo: Kurdistan 24/Rebaz Siyan)

PHOTOS: Erbil embraces local products festival for second time

2 Months


  2 Months
