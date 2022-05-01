PM Barzani attends Erbil-Zakho football match 

More than 20,000 fans and supporters of both teams attended the match.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended the football match between Erbil and Zakho football clubs in the capital Erbil on Saturday.

Barzani attended the late-night game at the international Franso Hariri Football Stadium along with the capital’s governor, the head of Zakho Independent Administration, and a number of sports officials. The Zakho team won the match by three goals against the Erbil players, who only scored one goal.

More than 20,000 fans and supporters of both teams attended the match.

The Kurdish derby is part of the Iraqi Premier League, in which Zakho and Erbil have had nine wins each so far.

Having 40 points in the League, Zakho recorded three goals against Erbil, which could only score one during the 90-minute match.

This was the 29th round in the League. There are 38 rounds in total.

Zakho’s win is partially due to its new Syrian coach Firas Al-Khatib, according to Kurdistan 24 sports experts.