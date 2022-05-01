Sport

PM Barzani attends Erbil-Zakho football match 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani poses for a photo with Zakho football club players and coach at Franso Hariri Football Stadium in Erbil, April 30, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended the football match between Erbil and Zakho football clubs in the capital Erbil on Saturday.

Barzani attended the late-night game at the international Franso Hariri Football Stadium along with the capital’s governor, the head of Zakho Independent Administration, and a number of sports officials. The Zakho team won the match by three goals against the Erbil players, who only scored one goal.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) watches Erbil-Zakho match at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, April 30, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
More than 20,000 fans and supporters of both teams attended the match. 

The Kurdish derby is part of the Iraqi Premier League, in which Zakho and Erbil have had nine wins each so far. 

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani shakes hands with a Zakho football club player at international Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, April 30, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Having 40 points in the League, Zakho recorded three goals against Erbil, which could only score one during the 90-minute match.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani poses for a photo with Erbil football club players and coach at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, April 30, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
This was the 29th round in the League. There are 38 rounds in total. 

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center left) speaks with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw at Franso Hariri Football Stadium, April 30, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Zakho’s win is partially due to its new Syrian coach Firas Al-Khatib, according to Kurdistan 24 sports experts.

