PHOTOS: Erbil, Sulaimani mark 154th birthday of India’s Mahatma Gandhi

Governor Khoshnaw congratulated the people, government, and diplomatic mission of India on the national occasion.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Erbil and Sulaimani provinces on Monday marked the 154th birthday of India’s renowned national figure Mahatma Gandhi.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw attended a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at Sami Abdul Rahman Park along with the Indian Consul General in Erbil Madan Gopal.

An Indian music group – Taal Yatra Group – performed the national leader's favorite bhajans (songs) at the celebration.

Governor Khoshnaw congratulated the people, government, and diplomatic mission of India on the national occasion.

“The Mahatma Gandhi's bust bears a significant meaning and is indicative of the robust relations between Kurdistan Region and India,” Khoshnaw said at the event, according to a statement from his office.

Gandhi’s bust was installed at Sami Abdul Rahman Park on Sept. 17, 2019.

Similarly, Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir along with Indian Consul Rajat Ghosh marked the national celebration at Hawari Shar Park along with other Indian nationals. A floral tribute was paid to Mahatma Gandhi's bust as well.

In August 1942, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma (Great Soul) Gandhi, launched the “Quit India” movement, calling for a peaceful end to the British rule of India.

A global icon of non-violence and peace, Gandhi was assassinated on Jan. 30, 1948, after India gained independence from British colonial rule.

The Gandhi birthday is celebrated annually on October 2 and is one of the country's three national holidays. The day is also celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations to commemorate the renowned figure's philosophy of non-violence.