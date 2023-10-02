Culture

PHOTOS: Erbil, Sulaimani mark 154th birthday of India’s Mahatma Gandhi

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (center) is pictured paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi bust in Erbil along with Indian Consul General to Erbil Madan Gopal, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)bb
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (center) is pictured paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi bust in Erbil along with Indian Consul General to Erbil Madan Gopal, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)bb
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Erbil and Sulaimani provinces on Monday marked the 154th birthday of India’s renowned national figure Mahatma Gandhi.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw attended a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at Sami Abdul Rahman Park along with the Indian Consul General in Erbil Madan Gopal.

An Indian music group – Taal Yatra Group – performed the national leader's favorite bhajans (songs) at the celebration.

Taal Yatra Group, an Indian music band, performs favorite bhajans (songs) to mark the 154th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi birthday in Erbil, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Taal Yatra Group, an Indian music band, is seen performing Gandhi's favorite bhajans (songs) to mark the 154th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday in Erbil, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

Governor Khoshnaw congratulated the people, government, and diplomatic mission of India on the national occasion.

“The Mahatma Gandhi's bust bears a significant meaning and is indicative of the robust relations between Kurdistan Region and India,” Khoshnaw said at the event, according to a statement from his office. 

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (2nd-R) applauding Taal Yatra Group performance on 154th Mahatma Gandhi birthday in Erbil along with Indian diplomats and nationals at Sami Abdul Rahman Park, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (2nd-R) applauding Taal Yatra Group performance on 154th Mahatma Gandhi birthday in Erbil along with Indian diplomats and nationals at Sami Abdul Rahman Park, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

Gandhi’s bust was installed at Sami Abdul Rahman Park on Sept. 17, 2019.

Similarly, Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir along with Indian Consul Rajat Ghosh marked the national celebration at Hawari Shar Park along with other Indian nationals. A floral tribute was paid to Mahatma Gandhi's bust as well. 

Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir paying floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Sami Abdul Rahman Park in Sulaimani, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Sulaimani Governorate)
Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir paying floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Hawari Shar Park in Sulaimani along with Indian Consul Rajat Ghosh and other nationals, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Sulaimani Governorate)
Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir paying tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi bust in Sulaimani to mark Gandhi's 154th birthday in Sulaimani, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Sulaimani Governorate)
Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir paying tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Sulaimani to mark Gandhi's 154th birthday in Sulaimani, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Sulaimani Governorate)

In August 1942, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma (Great Soul) Gandhi, launched the “Quit India” movement, calling for a peaceful end to the British rule of India.

A global icon of non-violence and peace, Gandhi was assassinated on Jan. 30, 1948, after India gained independence from British colonial rule.

The Gandhi birthday is celebrated annually on October 2 and is one of the country's three national holidays. The day is also celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations to commemorate the renowned figure's philosophy of non-violence. 

