VIDEO: Erbil police arrest teenagers for duping, stealing from people

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish police on Tuesday arrested two teenagers in Erbil for stealing women’s purses and deceiving people into giving them money.

The two boys, aged 14, sold products on the streets of Erbil (Hawler), which is illegal as local authorities banned child labor for anyone under the age of 18.

The teenagers manipulated people’s emotions by intentionally dropping onto crowded streets the fruits or other food products they were selling, acting dejected as bypassers felt pity and offered them money.

The products they were selling were cucumbers and pomegranates, the teenagers told Kurdistan 24.

“We were told by others, who were using the same trick, to do that to get a lot of money from people,” one of them told Kurdistan 24.

The two are also involved in stealing women’s purses using motorbikes, as caught on CCTV camera footage obtained by the Erbil police.

VIdeo evidence showed the two riding a motorcycle in Erbil late at night before they suddenly snatched a purse from two women walking down the streets.