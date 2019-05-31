Turkey probes Kurdish city for using Kurdish name

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Turkey’s Interior Ministry launched a probe into a decision last week by the city council of the Kurdish city of Dersim to use the original provincial name, Dersim, instead of the government-enforced Turkish “Tunceli.”

Kurdistan 24’s Turkish language service reported that the ministry inspector was in the city with a 50,000 strong urban population to investigate Mayor Fatih Mehmet Macoglu from the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) as well as individual members of the council.

The Interior Ministry’s move is the first by the administration of the Islamist-rooted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which is allied with far-right nationalists fuming over the use of Dersim’s name.

Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials have so far kept silent about the case, as it could have repercussions far outside the province’s borders. This is especially the case in Istanbul where over a million Kurdish votes are highly courted by the AKP in a re-do of the local election that will be held on June 23.

In the now-canceled March 31 elections, a majority of Istanbul Kurds voted for the mayoral candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu, who won by a small margin but was later defeated by a ruling made by the country’s Supreme Electoral Board in early May.