Israel hosting Iraqi, Saudi journalists for the first time: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that, for the first time, they have hosted a 6-person delegation of journalists from Iraq and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

Their visit comes as Israel aims to improve relations with the Gulf countries, states with which it has no formal diplomatic ties.

The two countries have been standing against the formal recognition of Israel for decades over the “continued occupation of the Palestinian territory.” However, bilateral relations with Israel have warmed lately, mainly due to common concerns over Iran’s influence in the region.

The journalists will be visiting Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, parliament, and holy sites, as well as meet with officials, the Foreign Ministry added in a statement Israel has the reported “aim of exposing the journalists –- some of whom come from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel -– to Israeli positions on diplomatic and geopolitical issues,” the ministry said, quoted by AFP.

Jordanian journalists are also among the delegation, the ministry added.

Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab countries to have official diplomatic relations with Israel.

“The delegation will hold meetings with Knesset members and diplomats as well as tour the country,” the ministry noted.