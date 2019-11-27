Iraqi forces kill 6 ISIS members in Kirkuk, seize explosive devices: police

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces killed six members of the so-called Islamic State in the disputed province of Kirkuk on Tuesday, a federal police statement said.

The terrorists were killed after “a police chase” in the Wadi al-Karha area, southwest of Kirkuk province, according to the federal police statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement added that an explosive belt and device were seized from an Islamic State hideout during the chase.

Despite its military defeat in late 2017, the terror group continues to pose a threat across central and southern parts of Iraq, especially in areas it previously occupied like Kirkuk.

Officials from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq have repeatedly warned of a possible resurgence of the terrorist group.

Indeed, on Sunday, alleged Islamic State gunmen clashed with Iraqi security forces in a remote area of Diyala province. One civilian and three soldiers were killed, and three other people were wounded.

Related Article: ISIS gunmen kill 4, including Iraqi soldiers, and wound 3 more in disputed Jalawla: official

The region is part of territories disputed between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, which continue to be the site of terrorist attacks.

Kurdish Peshmerga commanders have warned the Islamic State could continue to exploit a security vacuum between the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in disputed areas.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, the Iraqi military said its warplanes shelled an alleged Islamic State hideout in a rural part of Salahuddin province, killing all its occupants.