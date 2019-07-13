PM Barzani talks economy, worry for victims of border clashes with Turkish Amb.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz met with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday to discuss a range of issues from economic development to military activities at the region’s northern border.

“Ambassador Yildiz conveyed his government’s congratulations to the Prime Minister on his appointment,” a statement from Barzani’s office read.

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Parliament confirmed Barzani as the new Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region along with his government cabinet by a majority vote.

The Turkish diplomat “expressed hope that the new government leads to a positive new chapter for the peoples of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and strengthens bilateral relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.”

Strengthening the region’s economy and potentials for increased trade was another topic of discussion between the two sides. Turkey has a large business presence in the country and exports many goods while it imports substantial amounts of oil from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.