Muqtada al-Sadr meets with Iraqi Shia groups in Iran to discuss US withdrawal: report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr reportedly met with representatives of Iraqi Shia groups in Iran to unite on the decision to expel American forces from Iraq, a spokesperson for one of the groups said on Monday.

Nasr al-Shammari, a spokesperson for the Al Nujaba Movement, was quoted as saying by Iraq’s INA that the groups met “to unite and coordinate forces to fully liberate Iraq from US forces.”

According to Shammari, Sadr had met with representatives of the Iran-backed Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, the Nujaba Movement, and Saraya al-Salam in the northwestern Iranian city of Qom.