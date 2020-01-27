Kurdistan Region PM meets German gov. delegation to talk Peshmerga support, ISIS threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received a delegation from the German Parliament to discuss the continued support for the Peshmerga and the ongoing threat of the so-called Islamic State.

The German parliamentary delegation consisted of Markus Grübel, Commissioner for Global Freedom of Religion from the German government’s Development Ministry, as well as Jürgen Hardt, a Member of Parliament for the Christian Democratic Union.

Also in attendance were the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Head of Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, the KRG’s representative to Germany, Dilshad Barzani, and the German Consul-General in Erbil, Barbara Wolf.