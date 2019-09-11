Masoud Barzani, US envoy discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties, Kurdish future in Syria

Barzani, the former President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, reiterated his support for resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government through a constructive dialogue within the framework of the Iraqi constitution, according to Barzani’s press office.

The senior Kurdish leader also emphasized the importance of addressing the political situation in northern Iraq and the threat that the Islamic State still poses. Barzani noted that the terrorist group is defeated militarily, but that it plans to regroup and re-emerge in the country.

The causes that led to the creation of the Islamic State remain unresolved, he stressed.